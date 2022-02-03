Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 1 how Marcus Arandall, aged 40, of Brinckman Street, Barnsley, knew the couple and after sending the woman texts of a sexual nature he molested her before threatening both her and her partner.

Abdul Shakoor, prosecuting, said Arandall initially sent the woman a friendly text and an arrangement to meet for coffee but the texts became sexual calling her “gorgeous” and describing her as having a “stunning body” and the messages became more explicit.

Mr Shakoor added: “It started to feel awkward and she asked him to desist on sending messages but nevertheless he continued to send messages.”

Pictured is Marcus Arandall, aged 40, of of Brinckman Street, Barnsley, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 24 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to a sexual assault and affray.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was at home with Arandall, according to Mr Shakoor, when he put his arm around her waist and groped her.

Mr Shakoor said: “He had his right arm around her waist and back and there was more contact with her buttocks, as she described, and he put his hand down her top and grabbed the top of her left breast and she described him squeezing her breast and perceived it as a sexual assault.”

The complainant had firmly told Arandall “no” and as she walked away he tried to kiss her, according to Mr Shakoor.

Mr Shakoor said the complainant told her partner and Arandall was asked to stop messaging but he verbally threatened to hit her boyfriend with a dumbbell and a crowbar and he also threatened the complainant.

Arandall, who has 29 convictions for 53 offences, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault and affray after the offences happened on October 25, 2021.

Chris Aspinall, defending, said: “He is utterly mortified that he now stands convicted of a sexual offence because this is not something that, despite his record, has ever featured previously.

"He is determined to leave prison and ensure he never falls into this situation again. Clearly he accepts alcohol was involved and he accepts that is a situation that must change.”