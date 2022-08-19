Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duy Chong Khuu, 52, of Wellgate, Rotherham, was interviewed after he was found to have uploaded an indecent video of a child on his Facebook account.

When officers seized his phone and examined it, two Category A and two Category C images were found on his device, and Khuu was charged with distributing an indecent image of a child.

Khuu pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 22 months in prison during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, August 11.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Speaking after the sentencing, South Yorkshire Police Investigation Officer Julie Towers, who led the investigation said: “This is a fantastic result and Khuu is now behind bars because of sharing a harrowing video of a child and keeping indecent images on his phone.

“This result shows how committed South Yorkshire Police is as a force to stopping the possession and distribution of indecent images. The work we do also protects children from sexual abuse and those who seek to do them harm.