A man who breached a non-molestation order by contacting his partner has been warned that if he breaches a newly-imposed restraining order he faces more time behind bars.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 23 how Jacob Andrews, aged 45, has repeatedly breached a previously imposed non-molestation order and caused damage at his ex-partner’s home in Hexthorpe, Doncaster.

Recorder James Baird told Andrews: “I have to sentence you for causing criminal damage to a window and two separate breaches of a non-molestation order that was imposed by the Doncaster family court on April 22, this year.”

The criminal damage and the breaches had occurred in May within weeks of the order having been put in place, according to the court.

Recorder Baird added that Andrews had misguidedly allowed the defendant into her home but that did not provide him with an excuse for breaching the stipulations of his non-molestation order.

He also said: “As I have said they occurred within a very short time of the order being made. They are aggravated by the fact that you caused criminal damage to the complainant’s property and having heard the evidence there was an element of using contact arrangements to your children to get a foot in the door.”

Andrews, of Moorland Road, Goole, who has 18 previous offences to his name, admitted the breaches and also admitted causing criminal damage.

Prosecuting barrister Gordon Stables said Andrews has 18 previous offences to his name having been sentenced previously on 12 occasions between 2003 and 2018.

He added that a lot of these previous offences related to alcohol and there was the ‘odd offence in relation to threatening behaviour or low level violence’.

Defence barrister Ed Moss told the court Andrews has been remanded in custody since June, 2022, so he has already served the equivalent of more than a 12 month sentence with the provision that he would have been released after the half-way period.

Recorder Baird sentenced Andrews to six months of custody and told him he would now be released having been remanded in custody for so long.