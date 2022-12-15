A man who has been accused of murdering his baby has told how his son had been struggling to feed and breathe before he collapsed at his family home.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard during an on-going trial how Leon Mathias, aged 33, of Stonebridge Lane, in Great Houghton, Barnsley, has denied assaulting and murdering his nine-week-old son Hunter who was taken to hospital with injuries on November 30, 2018, and later died on December 3, 2018.

Robert Smith KC, prosecuting has said nine-week-old baby Hunter Mathias died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital on December 3, that year, as a result of a severe brain injury sustained on November 30, 2018, involving internal bleeding and brain swelling. The court also heard the child had suffered three lower limb fractures.

Labourer Leon Mathias told the jury: “He struggled feeding from the bottle. He could struggle breathing while taking his milk and it got worse when it went on.”

Even after a doctor had diagnosed a ‘reflex’ problem and advised the youngster should take Gaviscon but it did not fix the problem, according to Mr Mathias, who added that he and his partner Becky Higginbottom had been concerned for their son’s health.

Mr Mathias said that he had been “absolutely overjoyed” at the birth of his son on September 27, 2018, at Barnsley Hospital, and he and his partner had shared the child’s caring responsibilities.

He added that Hunter had once been taken to the doctor with a bloodshot eye and a rash on his stomach. The court also heard Hunter’s parents had been advised about shaken-baby syndrome and how to safely handle their son by a community nurse, and Mr Mathias added that there had been no problems during home visits.

Mr Mathias added that on the fateful evening in question he had got into the bath with Hunter and he had been washing him when the child defecated so he took him to a bedroom and wrapped him in a towel and dried him.

He claimed Hunter started crying as he was being moisiturised and he suddenly stopped breathing and as he began trying to revive the youngster his partner called 999.

Mr Mathias said while his partner was making the call he had his son on his knee and was hitting him on the back because he thought he was choking.

Defence barrister Peter Griffiths KC confirmed Becky was given instructions by the 999 call operator which she passed to Mr Mathias who was told to lay the child on his back and carry out chest compressions, check if there was any food in his mouth and carry out a mouth-mouth procedure.

The defendant added Hunter had vomited, stopped breathing and had turned blue and an auntie joined them and took over CPR before paramedics arrived.

Hunter was taken by ambulance to Barnsley District General Hospital and was transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where he died on December 3, 2018.

Mr Smith, prosecuting, has claimed Leon Mathias had lost his temper and Hunter was allegedly swung against a surface.

He added that if Hunter had been held by his left leg and physically swung and shaken that could have resulted in his left leg becoming fractured once more at the knee.

A post-mortem examination revealed bruising to Hunter’s scalp consistent with an impact injury and scans revealed three lower limb fractures including one which was believed to have occurred around the time of the head injury with the other two occurring days earlier, according to Mr Smith.

But Mr Mathias said he could not explain how Hunter’s injuries might have been caused and that he had only been trying to save his son.

Neuroradiologist Dr Daniel Connolly has told the court that following scans, imaging features could be consistent with an ‘inflicted injury’ to the child’s head, however external trauma, infection, clotting and metabolic disorders could not be ruled out.

Mr Mathias has pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Hunter between November 22 and 29, 2018, and he has pleaded not guilty to murdering Hunter who died on December 3, 2018.

