4. Jacob Carroll

Sheffield Crown Court heard during a sentencing hearing in August how 27-year-old Jacob Carroll, pictured, and 26-year-old Jordan Davies, both of no fixed abode, were both found guilty by a trial jury of murdering 18-year-old Joevester Takyi-Sarpong. Prosecuting barrister Mark McCone said the defendants had chased Joe before he was stabbed and murdered on October 31, 2021, and his body was found near to the derelict former Doncaster County Court building. Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said the defendants had ensnared Joe, and Carroll had stabbed him. He sentenced both Carroll and Davies to life imprisonment and told them they must serve a minimum of 22 years before they can be considered for release. Judge Richardson told Carroll and Davies: “It is a feature of drug dealing that those involved often carry weapons. Knives and weapons are part and parcel of drug dealing and enforcement. Consequently, when drug dealing forms an important backdrop to a murder – as in this case – it is a serious aggravating feature.”

Photo: SYP