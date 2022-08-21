Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 16 how Benjamin Mansell, aged 35, of Roman Crescent, at Brinsworth, Rotherham, was found by police to have downloaded an indecent sexual video involving young girls as well as possessing a still sexual image of a young girl.

Judge Graham Robinson told Mansell: “Every time somebody like you accesses and downloads the images, the longevity of the images on the net is extended so every time somebody looks that refreshes the image and it’s available for someone to look at.

"And ultimately the children in these images grow up into adults and are traumatised to learn these images are on the net and they are constantly being looked at and there is never an end to it.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a South Yorkshire peadophile has been given a community order after he was caught by police with an indecent video of children and an indecent still image of a child.

Judge Robinson said the more there is a demand for indecent images of children the more the producers are inclined to continue violating more children.

Police originally visited Mansell’s home in July 2019 and seized his computer and hard drive and found the video and still image which he initially claimed were from an accidental download, according to prosecuting barrister Richard Sheldon.

Mr Sheldon said Mansell’s computer also showed there had been nine searches for further indecent images.

Jobless Mansell, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to making two category A indecent images of children, with category A being the most serious type of indecent image.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said: “I appreciate on behalf of Mr Mansell, as does he, his liberty is at risk. He knows given the sentencing guidelines that offences of this nature cross the custody threshold, but the thrust of my mitigation is that there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Judge Robinson recognised Mansell has shown remorse and insight, and has accepted his offending was wrong.

He sentenced Mansell to a two-year community order with a rehabilitation requirement and a sex-offender treatment programme.

Mansell has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same period.