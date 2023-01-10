A hammer-wielding burglar smashed his way through a window into a terrified family’s home and went on the rampage before stealing a mobile phone.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 9 how Matthew Morris, ages 33, of Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, shattered a glass window as he broke into a neighbour’s property armed with a hammer while his victim was at home with his son and daughter.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said the 62-year-old complainant, Adrian Harrison, heard a ‘massive bang’ as glass came flying into his living room and he saw Morris climbing through a broken window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coxon added: “Mr Harrison stood up and went towards the window and attempted to push him back out of the window and onto the pavement.”

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a mentally-ill hammer-wielding burglar who smashed his way into a terrified Rotherham family's home has been detained at Wathwood Hospital, at Wath Upon Dearne, Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Morris overpowered the complainant, who fell backwards onto broken glass.

Mr Harrison’s 37-year-old son, Daniel Harrison, saw Morris with what appeared to be a hammer and he saw his father being struck to his head and body, according to Mr Coxon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coxon added: “Once the defendant became aware of Daniel Harrison’s presence he turned his attention to him and chased Daniel Harrison up the stairs in the property with the hammer raised above his head.”

Morris demanded the complainants’ mobile phones and accused the family of reporting him to police as Daniel Harrison’s 31-year-old sister Naomi tried to intervene between the defendant and her brother who handed over his phone before Morris fled, according to Mr Coxon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Harrison stated: “The whole incident has completely shocked me and my family. We were shaken and frightened. We didn’t know this man but he came into our house and terrorised us.”

Morris, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to robbery and aggravated burglary after the break-in at about 3.30pm, on September 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that following psychiatric assessments, Morris was confirmed to be suffering with a mental illness with a risk of relapse and that his behaviour had been driven by his abnormal state.