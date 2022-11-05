1. Craig Hewitt

Pictured is Craig Hewitt, aged 42 when sentenced, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, who was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of the false imprisonment of his 22-year-old stepson Matthew Langley and he was also found guilty of causing or allowing a vulnerable adult, namely Matthew Langley, to suffer serious harm between the same dates. The court heard that Hewitt and the Matthew's mother, Lorna Hewitt, had kept her autistic son locked in an attic bedroom and let him ‘waste away’. Lorna Hewitt, aged 43 when sentenced, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, was also found guilty of false imprisonment and causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious harm. Craig and Lorna Hewitt were each jailed for six years.

Photo: SYP