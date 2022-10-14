4. Matthew Liversidge

Booze and drugged-up thug Matthew Liversidge, pictured, was jailed after he stabbed a friend in the abdomen and slashed him across his neck leaving his victim with life-threatening injuries. Sheffield Crown Court heard in April how Liversidge, aged 33 at the time of sentencing, of Park View, in Maltby, Rotherham, attacked his friend in the street in Maltby stabbing him twice in the buttocks, once in the abdomen and once to the neck after he had mistakenly claimed his victim had attacked him earlier in the day. Judge Graham Reeds sentenced Liversidge to eleven years of custody with an extended two-and-a-half year custodial licence period due to him being deemed dangerous and he must serve two-thirds of the eleven-year term before he can be considered for release.

Photo: SYP