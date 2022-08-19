Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorist Jack Smith, aged 24, of Marlborough Close, at Thurnscoe, Rotherham, was pursued by police in Barnsley as he overtook traffic and went the wrong way around a roundabout before he was located by a helicopter, chased on foot and detained, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

The judge – Recorder Paul Reid – told Smith at the August 11 hearing: “You took off swerving through traffic coming in the opposite direction, forcing yourself through gaps on the wrong side of the road and you were pursued by this officer.

“And another officer, trained in such matters, took over the pursuit of you and it continued in the same way against the flow of traffic so the pursuit had to be stopped and the police helicopter was tasked to locate you.”

Emily Hassell, prosecuting, said officers in a police vehicle spotted Smith in a Ford Fiesta, about 1.30pm, on January 26, in Wombwell, Barnsley, before the defendant made obvious attempts to get away so he was pursued.

Ms Hassell added that Smith was swerving and overtaking vehicles before a second police vehicle took over the pursuit around Stairfoot Roundabout and onto Doncaster Road at speed towards Barnsley town centre.

Smith was located by the police helicopter in Honeywell and after he abandoned his vehicle he was chased and found at Smithies Lane, according to Ms Hassell.

The defendant, who has previous convictions including motoring offences, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.

Bianca Brasoveanu, defending, said: “It’s by sheer luck that the defendant had not caused any harm to himself or anyone else. The defendant wants to thanks his lucky stars he is not facing a more serious indictment.”

Smith panicked when he realised he was being pursued by police, according to Ms Brasoveanu, and he wishes with hindsight he had just stopped.

Ms Brasoveanu added Smith, who suffers with anxiety and mental health issues, had a difficult upbringing and he fell in with a bad crowd but he has since begun a more stable lifestyle with a longstanding relationship.