Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 1 how Armandas Kareiva, aged 24, was found with the plants at his home after a police raid.

Officers executed a search warrant, according to prosecuting barrister Nicola Quinney, and found Kareiva at the property as well as a box of cannabis, 104 cannabis plants and cannabis growing equipment.

Judge Sarah Wright said: “Those involved in cannabis growing face prison sentences and the offence is so serious only custody is appropriate.”

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a man received a custodial sentence after he was found with 104 cannabis plants at his home in Rotherham.

Ms Quinney revealed that police found the box of cannabis in the living room and they also found what she described as a “commercial grow” in the attic with 104 cannabis plants.

She added that officers also discovered the electricity had been tampered with at the property and there was cannabis production equipment in two other bedrooms including growing tents and fertiliser.

Lithuanian-speaking Kareiva, of Ewers Road, Kimberworth, who has a previous conviction for exceeding a drug-driving limit, pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug cannabis from between January and April, 2022.

Defence barrister Damian Broadbent told the court Kareiva has already served over four months in prison after he was remanded in custody awaiting his sentence.