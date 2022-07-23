Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 20 how Ben Oberg, aged 26, insulted his then partner because he believed she was in a lesbian relationship, monitored her movements, tried to isolate her from family and assaulted her young son.

Judge Sarah Wright told Oberg: “The relationship was characterised by your possessive and controlling behaviour. You were abusive to her, controlled her friendships and movements and you sought to isolate her from her family and controlled the way she looked and behaved.”

James Baird, prosecuting, said the defendant, of Oliver Street, Mexborough, became paranoid and possessive and believed his partner was in a lesbian relationship with a friend. He made her throw away photos of them together and wanted her friend deleted from her Facebook account.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a "Jekyll and Hyde" offender who abused his ex-partner has narrowly been spared from prison.

Mr Baird added Oberg insulted the complainant and if she was delayed on the school-run he would ask why she was taking so long.

Oberg also tried to isolate the complainant from her family because he did not like her visiting her sister and her mother, according to Mr Baird.

Mr Baird said Oberg would monitor the complainant’s social media and make comments if his partner had been drinking alcohol.

Following an argument, the defendant grabbed his partner’s young son by his clothing and dragged him off a sofa, according to Mr Baird, and he also smashed his partner’s mobile phone.

Oberg, who has two previous convictions, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, common assault and damaging property in Barnsley between August and September, 2020.

Edward Moss, defending, said: “He accepts this was a truly appalling way to behave in this relationship.”

Mr Moss added Oberg, who doted on his partner’s son, is normally a hard-working and caring young man and he compared the defendant’s behaviour to being like “Jekyll and Hyde”.

Judge Wright sentenced Oberg to 14 months of custody suspended for two years. He must complete a Building Better Relationships programme and a rehabilitation activity.