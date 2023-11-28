The teenager is set to learn his fate tomorrow, after admitting causing the death of Marcia Grant by dangerous driving.

A 13-year-old boy is set to be sentenced for causing the death of a beloved Sheffield grandmother by dangerous driving.

Marcia Grant, aged 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5, 2023.

Marcia Grant, aged 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5, 2023

A boy, who was aged 12 at the time of the incident but has now turned 13, was initially charged with Marcia's murder.

Prosecutors subsequently accepted a guilty plea to an alternative charge of causing death by dangerous driving, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 3, 2023.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is now set to be sentenced for the offence tomorrow (Wednesday, November 28, 2023), during a hearing scheduled to take place at the same court.

He was driving Marcia's car when she was run down by it, suffering fatal injuries.

Attending paramedics pronounced Marcia dead at the scene at just after 7.30pm on the evening of the tragic incident. Speaking outside court following the boy's guilty plea last month, the Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Since Marcia's death, my thoughts have been with her family and friends.

Pictured speaking outside Sheffield Crown Courtfollowing the boy's guilty plea, is the Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police

"They have lost a loved one under the most tragic of circumstances and will have to live with the heartbreaking consequences of the events of that evening for the rest of their lives.

"We continue to support her loved ones, and they wish for their privacy to continue to be respected."