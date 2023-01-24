A cannabis dealer has been spared from time behind bars after a court heard how he is a first-time offender who cares for his poorly mum and dad.

Saeid Moradian, aged 23, was caught after he fled from police and was found with cannabis, drug-dealing paraphernalia and the hallucinogenic drug LSD, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Matthew Burdon told the hearing on January 23 that Moradian had been spotted acting suspiciously by police in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster before he fled up an alleyway and fell over, admitting that he had cannabis.

Mr Burdon added Moradian was found to have 137.88 grammes of cannabis valued at £1,140 with weighing scales and plastic bags, as well as 57 LSD squares valued at £114.

The judge – Recorder Abdul Iqbal KC – told Moradian: “The supplying of drugs whether it be class A or B or C is a scourge because not only does it lead to addiction but it leads to wider offending generally in order to fund the addiction that arises.”

Moradian, of St James Street, near Hyde Park, Doncaster, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of LSD after he was found by police just after midnight, on May 18, 2020.

Defence barrister Oliver Saddington said Moradian had been suffering with depression and he had been self-medicating by micro-dosing with drugs which did not make him feel any better.

Mr Saddington added that the defendant is a carer for his poorly parents who had previously been employed by Amazon.

Recorder Iqbal told Moradian: “I hope you feel embarrassed that your mother has to come and sit in the public gallery of a courtroom to see you – her son – being sentenced for criminal offending.

“If it is the truth that you feel deeply for your parents I hope the fact you are embarrassed to see your mother in the public gallery will act as a deterrent to you from behaving in this way again.”

