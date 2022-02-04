Shaun White, aged 39, and Lee Pidcock, 42, both of no fixed abode, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court following a spate of attempted burglaries in the Ecclesfield area last November.

South Yorkshire Police said on November 7 reports were made of a person trying door handles on Ecclesfield Court and Mellor Lea Farm Drive at around 3am.

L- R: Lee Pidcock and Shaun White have both been jailed for attempted burglaries across Sheffield

Police officers and dog handlers flooded the area and located White – who was in possession of a wrench, pliers and a multi-tool – hiding in some bushes.

Pidcock fled the scene but was also apprehended by officers assisted by a police dog.

Investigating Officer PC Megan Pryce, from Sheffield CID, said: “Extensive enquiries were carried out following the incident and it was clear from CCTV that multiple addresses were tried on different streets in the area throughout the evening, and it was extremely fortunate that access was not successfully gained into any addresses.

“Officers were quick to arrive at the scene following calls from concerned residents and swiftly located and arrested both offenders, who were found with items often used to assist in the commission of a burglary.”

Following charges, White and Pidcock appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on December 6, 2021 and each pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted burglary and going equipped for burglary.

Last Friday, both were sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

White was also convicted of a burglary from September 7, 2021 in the city centre, and sentenced to a further 12 months behind bars. His two sentences will run consecutively.

PC Megan Pryce added: “Burglaries are an unnerving crime for anyone to experience and this incident caused a lot of worry and upset in the local community. We should all be able to feel safe in our homes but the sad reality is that there are criminals out there who may look exploit this right for their own personal gain.