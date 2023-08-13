A police incident last night in the popular Sheffield suburb of Crookes saw emergency services block off part of School Road.

Two police cars were seen last night (Saturday, August 12) blocking off the top part of School Road, between its junction with Crookes and Sackville Road.

A grey Audi was seen being towed away from School Road in the Sheffield suburb Crookes last night (August 12).

A police drone was seen in use by an officer overlooking the area at 9.30pm. A grey Audi, which had been parked on School Road, was then towed away with police supervision shortly after.

One resident said three men had allegedly got out of a car before running into an alleyway between two houses on School Road. It was heard that they were then seen running down towards Commonside shortly before police arrived at the scene, at some time around 9pm.