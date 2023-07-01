Sheffield criminals serving time who were just teens when they were jailed for shocking offences

3 . Boe Barton

Minutes before sending 17-year-old Boe Barton to begin 18 years’ custody at His Majesty’s pleasure for the murder of 42-year-old Anthony Sumner, Judge Peter Kelson KC granted The Star’s request to lift a legal restriction protecting his identity on March 31, 2023. Barton, of South-East Sheffield, celebrated his 15th birthday just months before becoming involved in fatal, joint knife attack, along with his co-accused Richard Sampson, on 42-year-old Anthony Sumner on July 29, 2021. Sampson, then aged 50, of Prince of Wales Road, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, was also sentenced for Mr Sumner’s murder during the same hearing, during which Judge Kelson jailed him for life, to serve a minimum of 28 years behind bars. Sending the pair to custody, Judge Peter Kelson KC said: “The circumstances and ferocity of this attack were both savage and cowardly. He continued: “I’m satisfied, on the evidence, that you set out to find Anthony Sumner that night, you followed him for a period of time…this was an ambush. There was a degree of planning, or pre-meditation, for an offence of violence.” “There were two of you…you chased your victim, you cornered him and attacked him when he was unarmed and defenceless.” Photo: SYP