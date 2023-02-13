- Asim Naveed, 31 and Calvin Parris, 33, are both from Cardiff are wanted by South Wales Police for Class A drugs offences allegedly organised on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.
Muscularly built Naveed is 6ft 2in tall and accused of playing a leading role in a highly organised crime group that trafficked 46 kilos of cocaine into Wales between February and June 2020, worth up to nearly £8m.
Parris, who has gold upper teeth, is accused of being a customer of Naveed’s OCG and selling cocaine on in Cardiff.
- John James Jones, 32, of Ormskirk, Lancashire, is wanted by Lancashire Police, for wounding with intent. Jones allegedly stabbed two victims with a knife causing serious injuries.
It is believed he fled the UK in the immediate aftermath. There is information to show he stayed at a hotel in Madrid the night after the stabbings but left rapidly the next morning.
- Callum Michael Allan, 24, of South Shields, is wanted by Northumbria Police, for 12 alleged offences including: possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, affray and dangerous driving.
On June 11, 2019, police raided a house suspected of being used for drug deals. Allan fled and assaulted two officers who restrained him. He was in possession of 113.29 grams of heroin. He was charged and appeared at court in April 2020 where he was given unconditional bail and failed to return.
- Mark Francis Roberts, 29, of Liverpool, is wanted by Merseyside Police, over alleged grievous bodily harm and the attempted robbery of a man’s £60,000 Richard Mille watch.
The victim was attacked by two men with a blade at around 1.30am on September 30, 2016 after he parked his car on his home driveway.
The victim refused to surrender his watch and was so badly injured he suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated in a critical care unit for puncture wounds, a collapsed lung and many lacerations.
The victim heard one of the attackers say he’d cut himself in the attack, and Roberts’ blood was later identified at the scene.
- Alex Male, 30, of Weston-super-Mare, is wanted by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit for allegedly being a regional distributor of drugs across the south west of England, buying and selling drugs and managing other distributors who operated under his instruction using EncroChat. He is accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine, money laundering and conspiracy to acquire a firearm. He has links to Spain, Portugal and Turkey.
Steve Reynolds, NCA’s regional head in Spain, said: “Spain is immensely popular with British people who live and take holidays there, but it is not a safe haven for criminals.
“The NCA’s International Crime Bureau and International Liaison Officers work with foreign law enforcement on behalf of UK police forces to track and arrest criminals wherever they are in the world.
“It’s usual for fugitives to continue to commit crime while on the run and these men will be known in criminal circles wherever they are and some will be trying to blend in to the large British communities for whom Spain is home.
“You may know one of them from your town or village. Loyalties change over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them. The UK and Spain have a very strong law enforcement partnership and day-in day-out we work together to protect the public.
“This partnership has been crucial to many of the successes we have had so far in tracking down fugitives from justice in the UK.”