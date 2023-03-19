It has been a shocking week at Sheffield Crown Court with that saw a number of serious cases come before a judge.
These were the eight most serious cases to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this week, including the end of two murder trials and a disturbing domestic violence incident.
These were the eight most serious cases to be heard at Sheffield Crown Court this week (March 12 - 19).
2. Reece Radford - two men in court
Reece Radford, who died aged 26, after he suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest on Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, during a night-out in the early hours of September 29, 2022, and later died at hospital on October 4, 2022. This week, two men - Louis James, aged 47, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, and Dereck Owusu, aged 39, of Strathmore Grove, at Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham - are charged with his murder and denied the killing at Sheffield Crown Court.
3. Keith Mavenganise - pervert who filmed teenager
Keith Mavenganise, aged 23, of Wath-upon-Dearne, was sentenced this week after he set-up a camera providing a live feed to his mobile phone capturing footage of a young, teenage girl removing a towel. He previously pleaded not guilty but admitted it on the day of his trial. He was handed a suspended sentence for two years.
4. Richard Dentith
Richard Dentith, also known as 'Ricky', was stabbed to death in Grimesthorpe Road in Sheffield on Thursday, April 7, 2022. This week, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted by a jury for the murder. The court heard how the teenager chased Ricky down to a nearby musque and stabbed him once before making off.