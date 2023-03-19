2 . Reece Radford - two men in court

Pictured is deceased Reece Radford, who died aged 26, after he suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest on Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, during a night-out in the early hours of September 29, 2022, and later died at hospital on October 4, 2022. This week, two men - Louis James, aged 47, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, and Dereck Owusu, aged 39, of Strathmore Grove, at Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham - are charged with his murder and denied the killing at Sheffield Crown Court. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/two-men-deny-murder-after-a-26-year-old-man-was-stabbed-to-death-in-sheffield-4068001 Photo: SYP (Submitted)