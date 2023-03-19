News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: These were the eight biggest stories from court this week including three murders

It has been a shocking week at Sheffield Crown Court with that saw a number of serious cases come before a judge.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 19th Mar 2023, 18:35 GMT

These were the eight most serious cases to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this week, including the end of two murder trials and a disturbing domestic violence incident.

These were the eight most serious cases to be heard at Sheffield Crown Court this week (March 12 - 19).

1. Eight court stories from Sheffield Crown Court this week

These were the eight most serious cases to be heard at Sheffield Crown Court this week (March 12 - 19). Photo: Alastair Ulke

2. Reece Radford - two men in court

3. Keith Mavenganise - pervert who filmed teenager

4. Richard Dentith

