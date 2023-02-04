4 . Possible fines for yobs and aggressive beggars

More of a politics story maybe, but nevertheless. Yobs and aggressive beggars in Sheffield city centre could be hit with £1,000 penalties under plans for a Public Space Protection Order.​​​​​​​ An example in Barnsley has banned activities include persistent or aggressive begging, or sales, or ‘attempts to interact with members of the public’. Using a skateboard, bicycle, scooter in a way which causes harassment, alarm or distress or damage to property are also banned. And urinating or defecating in public. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/yobs-and-aggressive-beggars-could-face-ps1000-penalties-under-plans-to-protect-sheffield-city-centre-4010356

Photo: SYP