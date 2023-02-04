Crimes committed in South Yorkshire this week included a shooting and the killing of hundreds of fish in a potentially huge breach of the Animal Welfare Act.
These are the biggest crime stories reported of by The Star in the past week.
1. Gunmen still on loose
Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 8pm on Thursday, January 26 to a report of shots fired at the Sugar Xpress takeaway (bottom right) on Firth Park Road in the Firth Park area of Sheffieldl; and around 13 minutes later, officers were called to another report of shots fired at a vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, on Machon Bank, Nether Edge (bottom left, top right). This week, The Star reported how the gunmen are still on the loose. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/gunmen-still-on-the-loose-following-two-shootings-in-sheffield-suburbs-within-13-minutes-of-each-other-4007932
Photo: Mix
2. Police response over... children arguing and rowdy man
Police were called to Monkey Bizness at Sheffield Centertainment on Broughton Lane on January 29 in an mysterious incident. This week, The Star learned the response was over reports of two children arguing as well as a man who kept shouting at others and refused to leave.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
3. High value chain stolen
South Yorkshire Police are seeking three men as part of an investigation into the theft of a "high-value chain" from Beaverbrooks jewellery store in Barnsley. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/south-yorkshire-police-seek-three-men-over-theft-from-barnsley-jewellery-store-4010581
Photo: SYP
4. Possible fines for yobs and aggressive beggars
More of a politics story maybe, but nevertheless. Yobs and aggressive beggars in Sheffield city centre could be hit with £1,000 penalties under plans for a Public Space Protection Order. An example in Barnsley has banned activities include persistent or aggressive begging, or sales, or ‘attempts to interact with members of the public’. Using a skateboard, bicycle, scooter in a way which causes harassment, alarm or distress or damage to property are also banned. And urinating or defecating in public. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/yobs-and-aggressive-beggars-could-face-ps1000-penalties-under-plans-to-protect-sheffield-city-centre-4010356
Photo: SYP