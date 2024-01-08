These nine Sheffield streets are hotspots for vehicle crime, according to police data based on the number of reports made by members of the public.

The worst streets in Sheffield for vehicle crime have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the nine worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in November 2023.

The figures are comprised of reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking, theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . 9 worst streets in Sheffield The 9 worst streets in Sheffield for reported vehicle offences in November 2023 have been revealed, following the release of South Yorkshire Police figures Photo Sales

2 . On or near Swinton Street, Kelham Island: 6 reports of vehicle crime The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in November 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Swinton Street, Kelham Island, with 6 Photo Sales

3 . On or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale: 4 reports of vehicle crime The second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in November 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale, with 4 Photo Sales