3 . On or near Shepcote Lane, near to one of South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suites, Tinsley: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2024

On or near Shepcote Lane, near to one of South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suites, Tinsley: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2024 The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in August 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Shepcote Lane, near to one of South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suites, Tinsley, with 4 | Google