The crime figures from Police.uk– the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 19 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2024.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
In an emergency, please call 999.
1. The 19 streets plagued by vandals and arsonists in Sheffield, new police figures show
The 19 streets plagued by vandals and arsonists in Sheffield, new police figures show | 3rd party
2. On or near Weakland Way, Hackenthorpe: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024
The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in August 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Weakland Way, Hackenthorpe, with 4 | Google
3. On or near Shepcote Lane, near to one of South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suites, Tinsley: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2024
On or near Shepcote Lane, near to one of South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suites, Tinsley: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2024
The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in August 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Shepcote Lane, near to one of South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suites, Tinsley, with 4 | Google
4. On or near Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2024
The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in August 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Shepcote Lane, near to South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suite, Tinsley, with 4 | Google