These are the 15 streets in Sheffield where the highest number of violence and sexual crimes were reported to the police in February 2023.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 15 worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences in February 2023.

The Star has compared the figures from South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

South Yorkshire Police says sexual offences includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder. It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . The 15 worst streets in Sheffield for violence and sexual offences in February 2023

2 . On or near Smelter Lane, Fir Vale: 17 reports of violence and sexual offences The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smelter Lane, Fir Vale, with 17

3 . On or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre: 15 reports of violence and sexual offences The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, with 15

4 . On or near West Street, Sheffield city centre: 11 reports of violence and sexual offences The third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 11