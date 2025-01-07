The figures are based on the number of reports of offences made to the police.

The most recent police data for 2024, which covers the period from January 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024 shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of crime reports were made.

The crime figures obtained from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The worst Sheffield streets for vehicle offences in 2024 have been revealed

On or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General hospital, Fir Vale: 33 reports of vehicle crime. The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General hospital, Fir Vale, with 33

On or near Swinton Street, Kelham Island: 19 reports of vehicle crime. The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Swinton Street, Kelham Island, with 19

On or near Claywood Drive, near Sheffield city centre: 19 reports of vehicle crime. The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Claywood Drive, near Sheffield city centre, with 19