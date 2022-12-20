The streets pictured here received the highest number of reports of sexual and violent offences in 2022, with 115 alone on the worst street in the city.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers all of the available figures for 2022, which currently covers January to October 2022. The figures have been taken from the data section of the website which is available here.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the 11 worst streets in the city for violent and sexual crimes in 2022.

Nine of the 11 worst named streets for reports of violence and sexual offences are in Sheffield city centre.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication.

1. On or near High Street: 115 The highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street in Sheffield city centre with 115

2. On or near Pinfold Street: 71 The second-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Pinfold Street in Sheffield city centre with 71

3. On or near West St: 60 The third-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street in Sheffield city centre with 60

4. On or near St Elizabeth Close: 52 The fourth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St Elizabeth Close, Heeley with 53