The 10 worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 10 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2023.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

1 . The 10 streets hit hardest by arsonists and vandals in Sheffield, new figures show

2 . On or near Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen: 5 reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2023 The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen, with 5

3 . On or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in November 2023 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in November 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale, with 4