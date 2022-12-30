Detectives in Sheffield have launched a total of 10 murder probes during the course of 2022, and while significant developments have been made in some cases, in others, the killers responsible are still on the loose.
Witnesses coming forward with information can be the difference between justice being done, and lines of investigation going cold.
With that in mind, we have included incident numbers for every one of the murder investigations included in this list, where possible and or applicable.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
1. Sunday, November 27, 2022: Bryan and Mary Andrews
Bryan and Mary Andrews, aged 79 and 76 respectively, were reportedly found critically injured at their home in Terrey Road in Totley just after 10.15am on Sunday, November 27, after police responded to a call out of concern for their welfare. The couple were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
Their son, James Duncan Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill was arrested and subsequently charged with his the murder of his parents. He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on November 30 - just four days after their deaths.
The 51-year-old, who appeared in a green-grey prison sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name before he was remanded into custody. The court heard he will likely enter his guilty or not-guilty plea on March 13, 2023.
Tributes left to Mr & Mrs Andrews have painted them as pillars of their community. Among those who have left flowers are Kevin and Maggie Maw, who live on the next street. Kevin said: “Bryan was the proverbial pillar of the community, and so was Mary. They had community spirit and did anything for anyone."
2. Tuesday, October, 4, 2022: Reece Radford
Reece Radford was just 26-years-old when he passed away on October 4, 2022 – less than a week after being stabbed on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Thursday, September 29. A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.
While Reece was fighting for his life in hospital, Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, which runs between City Road and Sheffield Parkway, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with attempted murder on October 1.
South Yorkshire Police subsequently confirmed Reece's death was being treated as murder.
Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 73 of September 29.
3. Saturday, September 3, 2022: David Ford
David Ford died as a result of his injuries after a crash on Saturday, September 3, involving a car and a pedestrian on Cricket Inn Road, Park Hill. Police said a second man had been left seriously injured after being assaulted.
Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of Wordsworth Drive, Parson Cross, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 5 charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal damage.
4. Tuesday, August 2, 2022: Simon Wilkinson
Simon Wilkinson, aged 50, was pronounced dead at his home on Fox Hill Road on Tuesday, August 2 after emergency services were called to reports of an assault.
His next door neighbour, Andrew Hague, 30, has been charged with murder.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 849.
