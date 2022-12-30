1. Sunday, November 27, 2022: Bryan and Mary Andrews

Bryan and Mary Andrews, aged 79 and 76 respectively, were reportedly found critically injured at their home in Terrey Road in Totley just after 10.15am on Sunday, November 27, after police responded to a call out of concern for their welfare. The couple were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. Their son, James Duncan Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill was arrested and subsequently charged with his the murder of his parents. He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on November 30 - just four days after their deaths. The 51-year-old, who appeared in a green-grey prison sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name before he was remanded into custody. The court heard he will likely enter his guilty or not-guilty plea on March 13, 2023. Tributes left to Mr & Mrs Andrews have painted them as pillars of their community. Among those who have left flowers are Kevin and Maggie Maw, who live on the next street. Kevin said: “Bryan was the proverbial pillar of the community, and so was Mary. They had community spirit and did anything for anyone."

Photo: Dean Atkins