South Yorkshire Police officers responded to reports of a man outside a property with a weapon.

South Yorkshire Police have dispelled rumours a man was roaming Lowedges Road with a crossbow earlier today. A flurry of police activity in the area led to rumours circulating there was a man armed with a crossbow near the local Nisa and Londis.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to the Lowedges Road area of Sheffield at around 4.45pm today (Wednesday 21 June) following reports an individual was outside a property with a weapon.

"Armed officers attended and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and public order offences. He has since been released no further action.