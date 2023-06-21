News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: South Yorkshire Police squash rumours of armed man in Lowedges

South Yorkshire Police officers responded to reports of a man outside a property with a weapon.

By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Jun 2023, 22:01 BST

South Yorkshire Police have dispelled rumours a man was roaming Lowedges Road with a crossbow earlier today. A flurry of police activity in the area led to rumours circulating there was a man armed with a crossbow near the local Nisa and Londis.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to the Lowedges Road area of Sheffield at around 4.45pm today (Wednesday 21 June) following reports an individual was outside a property with a weapon.

"Armed officers attended and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and public order offences. He has since been released no further action.

"No weapon was located and nobody was injured."

