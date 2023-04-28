News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
2 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
3 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
3 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
4 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
5 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift

Sheffield crime: Search for good Samaritan who stepped in and stopped random assault on 14-year-old boy

Police are searching for a good Samaritan who intervened to stop an assault on a 14-year-old boy in Sheffield.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST

At 2.30pm on March 10, three teenage friends were walking along Mickley Lane, Totley, when they were approached by two others. Unprovoked, one of the two who approached the friends is said to have punched a 14 year-old boy in the mouth, leaving him with damage to his teeth and nerves.

It was then that a member of the public - a man - acted as a Good Samaritan and stepped in to stop the altercation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Patryk Sobolewski said: “We are hoping the man who intervened in the altercation that day reads this and comes forward.

Most Popular
File photo. South Yorkshire Police are searching for a good Samaritan who intervened to stop an assault on a 14-year-old boy on Mickley Lane in Sheffield on March 10.File photo. South Yorkshire Police are searching for a good Samaritan who intervened to stop an assault on a 14-year-old boy on Mickley Lane in Sheffield on March 10.
File photo. South Yorkshire Police are searching for a good Samaritan who intervened to stop an assault on a 14-year-old boy on Mickley Lane in Sheffield on March 10.

“We would like to speak to you as we believe you may hold key evidence which might help us to establish exactly what happened to leave the boy with his injuries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man or anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 1,040 of March 15.