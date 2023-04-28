At 2.30pm on March 10, three teenage friends were walking along Mickley Lane, Totley, when they were approached by two others. Unprovoked, one of the two who approached the friends is said to have punched a 14 year-old boy in the mouth, leaving him with damage to his teeth and nerves.
It was then that a member of the public - a man - acted as a Good Samaritan and stepped in to stop the altercation.
PC Patryk Sobolewski said: “We are hoping the man who intervened in the altercation that day reads this and comes forward.
“We would like to speak to you as we believe you may hold key evidence which might help us to establish exactly what happened to leave the boy with his injuries.”
The man or anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 1,040 of March 15.