Police said the victim was reportedly walking with two women on December 25 when he was approached by another man on Wellington Street, at the junction with Cambridge Street. The robber is said to have threatened him with a knife and ordered him to hand over his camera. The victim, who is in his 20s, held up his hands and the robber took the camera from around his neck before running off up Cambridge Street.
South Yorkshire Police today released this CCTV image of a man they are seeking to identify in connection with the alleged crime. They believe he may be able to help with their enquiries. Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to call police on 101, or to get in touch via the force's live chat facility or online portal, quoting incident number 480 of December 26.