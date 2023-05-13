To be robbed of a future with a son, daughter, brother, sister, grandchild, partner, mum or dad haunts loved ones for the rest of their lives.
But what adds to that gut-wrenching pain for some families is the sense of injustice, knowing that the killers of their loved ones are still roaming the streets...and free to strike again.
There are a number of unsolved Sheffield murders, for which nobody is behind bars.
We examine nine such cases here where killers seem to have gotten away with it so far.
However, cases are regularly reviewed by South Yorkshire Police and information can still be passed on because however small or insignificant you may think it is, that could be the missing piece of the jigsaw and exactly what detectives need to solve a case.
Information can be passed on by calling South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
1. Murders
The families of nine murder victims killed in Sheffield are desperate for justice for their loved ones Photo: National World
Kavan Brissett was 21 years old when he was knifed in an attack in Upperthorpe on August 14, 2018. He died in hospital four days later and his killer remains on the run.
Kavan was knifed in his chest on the Grammar Street car park in Upperthorpe and was found collapsed on nearby Langsett Walk a short time later.
Four men were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery as part of the police investigation into the murder but so far nobody has been charged over Kavan’s death.
Detectives investigating the killing want to trace Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to hold vital information.
He was captured on CCTV at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries on the same night that Kavan was stabbed. He returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared.
Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’, was last seen in Cardiff the month after Kavan’s death but then went to ground. His friends, relatives and acquaintances have all been visited and harbouring notices have been served, warning that anyone helping him evade arrest faces prosecution. Photo: National World
Joshua Green, aged 27, was stabbed to death in the early hours of January 1, 2012, on a dance floor at the Stars and Mayfair party venue on Queens Road.
Joshua, a dad-of-two from Manor Park, was killed at New Year party when violence flared and he was knifed in his neck and back. Despite the efforts of friends, relatives, fellow revellers and staff who battled to revive him, Joshua’s life could not be saved.
In the mayhem that followed as police officers arrived at the venue, further fights broke out and officers had to use CS gas to restrain some of those involved in the violent scenes.
Unfortunately for detectives investigating the murder, in the chaotic scenes afterwards, as those in the club fled, they trampled through the crime scene - making it difficult for forensic evidence to be recovered, which hindered the police probe.
Despite over 400 people being captured on CCTV cameras entering the party venue on the night of the attack, only a disappointing number came forward to say what they had witnessed. Photo: National World
Michaela Hague was stabbed 19 times in an attack on Bonfire Night 2001.
The 25-year-old mum was working as a prostitute to fund a drug addiction on the night she was killed.
She was picked up by a man in a car on Bower Street, off Corporation Street, and was driven to a dark, secluded car park nearby – opposite a pub known then as The Manchester, but which is now The Harlequin.
An old-style blue Ford Sierra was seen driving away from where Michaela’s body was discovered by another sex worker, who raised the alarm.
PC Richard Twigg was the first police officer to arrive at the crime scene and Michaela managed to pass on some information about her attacker, including a description, which the police officer jotted down on his hand as he tended to her before she was rushed to the Northern General Hospital, where she died three hours later.
A police E-fit was later produced in the hope that he would be recognised but detectives have never identified the killer. Photo: National World