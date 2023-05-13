2 . Kavan Brissett

Kavan Brissett was 21 years old when he was knifed in an attack in Upperthorpe on August 14, 2018. He died in hospital four days later and his killer remains on the run. Kavan was knifed in his chest on the Grammar Street car park in Upperthorpe and was found collapsed on nearby Langsett Walk a short time later. Four men were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery as part of the police investigation into the murder but so far nobody has been charged over Kavan’s death. Detectives investigating the killing want to trace Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to hold vital information. He was captured on CCTV at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries on the same night that Kavan was stabbed. He returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared. Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’, was last seen in Cardiff the month after Kavan’s death but then went to ground. His friends, relatives and acquaintances have all been visited and harbouring notices have been served, warning that anyone helping him evade arrest faces prosecution. Photo: National World