Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with reports of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, attempted GBH, stalking and threats to commit damage since November.

Christopher Stewart, aged 23, of Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster, is believed to be actively evading officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently or knows where he may be staying.

Christopher Stewart is wanted by police for offences between November 2023 and February 2024.

Stewart is described as a white man, 6ft 1ins tall, with short brown hair and a clean shaven face.

If you see him, do not approach him, but call 999.

You can pass information to police through their online portal, or stay anonymous via independent charity Crimestoppers.

Read More Round up of the latest convictions from Sheffield and Doncaster magistrates court

Quote incident number 994 of March 1, 2024 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad