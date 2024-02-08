Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ethan Shields, aged 20, is wanted by police in connection with three separate burglary offences in Sheffield and Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Shields recently or knows where he may be staying.

He is known to frequent the Lowedges area of Sheffield.

Wanted man Ethan Shields

Shields is described as a white man, of a slim build, who is 5ft 7ins tall and has short brown hair.

If you see Shields, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police their via online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.