In the incident at around 3.50pm on March 14, a woman called the police to say her purse had been stolen while she was shopping at Heeley Retail Park on Chesterfield Road.
Less than an hour later, at around 4.30pm, the woman’s bank card was fraudulently used at a shop on Machon Bank Road.
Now, officers are trying to find the man pictured as it is believed he could hold vital information about the theft and they want him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.
The man, wearing matching grey sweatshirt and sweatpants with a black cap, is pictured inside the Currys store on Chesterfield Road.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 821 of March 14, or by using their online portal.