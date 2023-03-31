News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: Man wanted after bank card is used 40 minutes after purse is stolen at retail park

A man is wanted by police after a woman’s purse was stolen from her at a Sheffield retail park and her bank card was used just 40 minutes later.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:44 BST

In the incident at around 3.50pm on March 14, a woman called the police to say her purse had been stolen while she was shopping at Heeley Retail Park on Chesterfield Road.

Less than an hour later, at around 4.30pm, the woman’s bank card was fraudulently used at a shop on Machon Bank Road.

Now, officers are trying to find the man pictured as it is believed he could hold vital information about the theft and they want him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

Do you recognise this man? He is wanted in connection with a purse being reportedly stolen at a store on Chesterfield Road at around 3.50pm on March 14. Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police quoting incident number 821 of March 14.
The man, wearing matching grey sweatshirt and sweatpants with a black cap, is pictured inside the Currys store on Chesterfield Road.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 821 of March 14, or by using their online portal.