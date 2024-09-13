Sheffield crime: Man hunted over Hillsborough Leisure Centre indecent exposure

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 13th Sep 2024, 15:44 BST

A man is being hunted after he allegedly indecently exposed himself to a woman at a Sheffield leisure centre.

The offender also made inappropriate comments to her, it is claimed.

Police believe the man in this photo may hold vital information about the alleged incident at Hillsborough Leisure Centre at 2.40pm on Monday June 24, and are urging people to get in touch.

Officers say they released the image after “extensive enquiries including trawling through CCTV.”

Contact the police on 101, or online, quoting incident 957 of August 25.

