Sheffield crime: Lewd act by man in car reported on Whitham Road, Broomhill, which three women may have seen
It is reported that a man committed a “lewd act” whilst sat in his car on Whitham Road, near to the junction with Parkers Lane, in Crookes on April 18.
The man, described as white male and of a chubby build, was reported to have been sat in a grey-blue coloured Volvo at around 1pm when the incident occurred.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is understood that three women walked past the car and may have seen the alleged incident.
“Since the incident officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and are now appealing for witnesses.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time and has any information which could assist officers with their investigation can contact police online or via 101, quoting incident number 250 of April 19 2024.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org