Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged act of outraging public decency in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

It is reported that a man committed a “lewd act” whilst sat in his car on Whitham Road, near to the junction with Parkers Lane, in Crookes on April 18.

The man, described as white male and of a chubby build, was reported to have been sat in a grey-blue coloured Volvo at around 1pm when the incident occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is understood that three women walked past the car and may have seen the alleged incident.

“Since the incident officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and are now appealing for witnesses.”

Whitham Road, Broomhill | Google

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time and has any information which could assist officers with their investigation can contact police online or via 101, quoting incident number 250 of April 19 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.