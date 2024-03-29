The longest sentence passed down by Sheffield judges was life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 18 years, while the shortest was one of eight months.
1. Jailed at Sheffield Crown Court in March 2024
Top row, left to right: Daniel Cheetham; Liam Shaw; Luke Scott and Brett Garbutt. Middle row, left to right: Darren Lidster; Stephen Lee and Luke Whitfield. Bottom row, left to right: Sajmo Blogu and Jay Williams
Daniel Cheetham and Liam Shaw have been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last fortnight, accused of murdering 35-year-old Carl Dixon, who suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed seven times during an incident at a property on George Street, Worsbrough, Barnsley, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, following four hours and 33 minutes of deliberation, the jury of seven women and five men returned guilty verdicts in respect of both men. Cheetham, aged 26, of Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough Dale, Barnsley, was found guilty of murder. 25-year-old Shaw, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of manslaughter. He was acquitted of murder. During a hearing held on Thursday, March 28, 2024, Judge Sarah Wright sentenced Cheetham to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 18 years. Shaw was jailed for 11 years
Luke Scott, aged 32, had sought to deny responsibility for his crimes, but jurors rejected his account when they found him guilty of 14 serious offences, including three counts of rape, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of threats to kill, at the conclusion of a trial at the same court. A statement submitted to the court by one of the complainants revealed how she continues to be plagued by nightmares and flashbacks, has suffered a significant 'deterioration' in her mental health and felt 'scared to leave the house for a very long time'. Scott was found to have raped one of the complainants twice during the same incident, and the other complainant once. The court heard how in the case of both women - neither of whom can be named for legal reasons - Scott violently assaulted them before raping them. Judge Charles Thomas said the violence used by Scott, of Derby Street, Heeley, Sheffield, against both women was ‘beyond what was necessary to commit the offences'. During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on March 27, 2024 Judge Thomas jailed Scott for 18 years, and said he felt it necessary to extend his licence period by four years - bringing his total sentence to 22 years - after deeming him to be a 'dangerous' offender.
4. Brett Garbutt: 'Evil' Rotherham rapist groomed 'vulnerable' girl before carrying out multiple attacks
Brett Garbutt remained silent as he was jailed for five counts of rape committed against a teenage girl. Judge Graham Reeds KC told Sheffield Crown Court that Garbutt was aware of the girl’s 'particular vulnerabilities' and 'exploited' them in order to carry out the offences. "You were playing on her vulnerabilities…you should be ashamed of those intentions," Judge Reeds told Garbutt, during a sentencing hearing held on March 26, 2024. Judge Reeds said Garbutt’s abuse, which also included forcing the girl to watch pornography, 'only came to an end' because she confided in a friend, who subsequently went to the police. Garbutt, previously of Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, entered guilty pleas to all six sex offences a number of days before his trial was due to begin, the court heard. Mr Stevenson told the court that Garbutt was on bail for two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to an attack upon two brothers, when he committed the sex offences. The two men lived in the same flat block as Garbutt’s then-girlfriend, and when he admitted the offences at an earlier hearing, he claimed to have committed the assaults as part of self defence that had gone too far, the court heard. This basis of plea was accepted by prosecutors. Judge Reeds jailed Garbutt for 12 years, and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which will remain in place until further order of the court. Garbutt will also be required to sign on to the sex offenders’ register until further order of the court.