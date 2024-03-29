4 . Brett Garbutt: 'Evil' Rotherham rapist groomed 'vulnerable' girl before carrying out multiple attacks

Brett Garbutt remained silent as he was jailed for five counts of rape committed against a teenage girl. Judge Graham Reeds KC told Sheffield Crown Court that Garbutt was aware of the girl’s 'particular vulnerabilities' and 'exploited' them in order to carry out the offences. "You were playing on her vulnerabilities…you should be ashamed of those intentions," Judge Reeds told Garbutt, during a sentencing hearing held on March 26, 2024. Judge Reeds said Garbutt’s abuse, which also included forcing the girl to watch pornography, 'only came to an end' because she confided in a friend, who subsequently went to the police. Garbutt, previously of Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, entered guilty pleas to all six sex offences a number of days before his trial was due to begin, the court heard. Mr Stevenson told the court that Garbutt was on bail for two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to an attack upon two brothers, when he committed the sex offences. The two men lived in the same flat block as Garbutt’s then-girlfriend, and when he admitted the offences at an earlier hearing, he claimed to have committed the assaults as part of self defence that had gone too far, the court heard. This basis of plea was accepted by prosecutors. Judge Reeds jailed Garbutt for 12 years, and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which will remain in place until further order of the court. Garbutt will also be required to sign on to the sex offenders’ register until further order of the court.