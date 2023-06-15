A man is wanted over an alleged assault at a Sheffield petrol station that left another man with life-changing injuries.

South Yorkshire Police is asking Sheffield residents to look CCTV photos released by the force to see if anyone recognises the man featured or can recall a violent incident that took place at the Esso garage on Ridgeway Road on October 24, 2021.

At around 10.15pm on the day, the victim was at the petrol station when two men attacked him. They punched and kicked him until he fell over before the two men ran away.

The victim suffered life-changing injuries which still require ongoing treatment today.

Do you recognize this man? Police wanted to speak to him about an assault at the Esso garage on Ridgeway Road in Sheffield on October 24, 2021.

Since the incident, one person has been arrested and now officers want to identify the man in the CCTV images, who they believe could hold vital information.

The man, pictured, is white and described as being possibly aged in his 20s. He was of slim build with short, brown, receding hair.