1. Thug jailed after beating his pregnant partner so badly she was disfigured

Joshua Bostwick, 27, of Hoyland Road, Barnsley, fractured one of his partner’s eye sockets and broke her nose after he had repeatedly punched her at their home while she was seven-months pregnant. Judge David Dixon told Bostwick: “Even in the course of an argument, your reaction was simply appalling. It was not just horrible words, it was horrific violence.” The court heard the complainant had suffered a fractured eye socket and nose with swelling and bruising around her left eye and cheek. He was jailed for 27 months of custody and subjected to a ten-year restraining order.

Photo: SYP