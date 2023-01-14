A number of serious incidents were reported across Sheffield and South Yorkshire this week, including an attempted murder and a large scale police operation.
Here are nine of the most serious crime stories reported in The Star this week, including the conviction of a SYP officer found guilty of sexual assault.
1. Thug jailed after beating his pregnant partner so badly she was disfigured
Joshua Bostwick, 27, of Hoyland Road, Barnsley, fractured one of his partner’s eye sockets and broke her nose after he had repeatedly punched her at their home while she was seven-months pregnant. Judge David Dixon told Bostwick: “Even in the course of an argument, your reaction was simply appalling. It was not just horrible words, it was horrific violence.” The court heard the complainant had suffered a fractured eye socket and nose with swelling and bruising around her left eye and cheek.
He was jailed for 27 months of custody and subjected to a ten-year restraining order.
Photo: SYP
2. 15-year-old charged for assaulting emergency worker
Pictured here is Deerlands Avenue, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, where police were called on Friday, January 6 over a report of 'concern for safety'. A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker. Photo: Google
Photo: Google
3. Paedophile caught with over 30,000 images of children
Pictured is Christopher Priestley, aged 52, of Brendreth Road, at Upperthorpe, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 34 months of custody after he admitted three counts of possessing indecent images, totaling 30,886, of children - relating to categories A, B and C - and to possessing what were referred to as two "paedophile manuals".
Photo: NCA (SYP)
4. Transit van reportedly drives wrong way down Parkway
Two men were arrested on January 7 after a stolen van was driven the wrong way down Sheffield Parkway for one and a half miles. File photo
Photo: Alastair Ulke