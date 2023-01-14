News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
On March 4, 2019, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans staged a large scale fight at the Bloo88 pub on West Street following a Steel City derby. Bottles and chairs were thrown, several people were injured and the pub suffered extensive damage. 12 men were sentenced at hearings at Sheffield Crown Court and Teesside Crown Court, amounting to over a hundreds years in football banning orders.

Sheffield crime: Here are the 9 serious crime stories reported in Sheffield this week including attempted murder

A number of serious incidents were reported across Sheffield and South Yorkshire this week, including an attempted murder and a large scale police operation.

By Alastair Ulke
15 minutes ago

Here are nine of the most serious crime stories reported in The Star this week, including the conviction of a SYP officer found guilty of sexual assault.

1. Thug jailed after beating his pregnant partner so badly she was disfigured

Joshua Bostwick, 27, of Hoyland Road, Barnsley, fractured one of his partner’s eye sockets and broke her nose after he had repeatedly punched her at their home while she was seven-months pregnant. Judge David Dixon told Bostwick: “Even in the course of an argument, your reaction was simply appalling. It was not just horrible words, it was horrific violence.” The court heard the complainant had suffered a fractured eye socket and nose with swelling and bruising around her left eye and cheek. He was jailed for 27 months of custody and subjected to a ten-year restraining order.

Photo: SYP

Photo Sales

2. 15-year-old charged for assaulting emergency worker

Pictured here is Deerlands Avenue, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, where police were called on Friday, January 6 over a report of 'concern for safety'. A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker. Photo: Google

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Paedophile caught with over 30,000 images of children

Pictured is Christopher Priestley, aged 52, of Brendreth Road, at Upperthorpe, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 34 months of custody after he admitted three counts of possessing indecent images, totaling 30,886, of children - relating to categories A, B and C - and to possessing what were referred to as two "paedophile manuals".

Photo: NCA (SYP)

Photo Sales

4. Transit van reportedly drives wrong way down Parkway

Two men were arrested on January 7 after a stolen van was driven the wrong way down Sheffield Parkway for one and a half miles. File photo

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2