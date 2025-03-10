Sheffield crime: Dozens of 'readily convertible' blank firing guns handed in during amnesty
In February, police forces across the country took part in a campaign aimed at the owners of specific models of top venting blank firers (TVBFs).
Tests by the National Crime Agency have shown that four types are readily convertible and therefore illegal. The four Turkish models are Retay, Ekol, Ceonic ISSC and Blow.
The amnesty gave owners an opportunity to hand them in at police stations across all four districts in South Yorkshire.
The force says a total of 34 Turkish TVBFs and 11 other brands of TVBFs were handed it – totalling 45 blank firing firearms surrendered during the month-long campaign.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of the armed crime team, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has helped make South Yorkshire a safer place by handing over these blank firers.
“Over the last two years, these types of firearms make up a significant proportion of discharges and recoveries in our patch.”