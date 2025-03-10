Sheffield crime: Dozens of 'readily convertible' blank firing guns handed in during amnesty

Published 10th Mar 2025
Over 40 blank firing guns have been handed over in South Yorkshire after a month-long amnesty.

In February, police forces across the country took part in a campaign aimed at the owners of specific models of top venting blank firers (TVBFs).

Tests by the National Crime Agency have shown that four types are readily convertible and therefore illegal. The four Turkish models are Retay, Ekol, Ceonic ISSC and Blow.

Over 40 blank firing guns have been handed over in South Yorkshire after a month-long amnesty.placeholder image
Over 40 blank firing guns have been handed over in South Yorkshire after a month-long amnesty. | SYP

The amnesty gave owners an opportunity to hand them in at police stations across all four districts in South Yorkshire.

The force says a total of 34 Turkish TVBFs and 11 other brands of TVBFs were handed it – totalling 45 blank firing firearms surrendered during the month-long campaign.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of the armed crime team, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has helped make South Yorkshire a safer place by handing over these blank firers.

“Over the last two years, these types of firearms make up a significant proportion of discharges and recoveries in our patch.”

