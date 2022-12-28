1. Bovic Mupolo

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, jailed 21-year-old murderer Bovic Mupolo, pictured, for life, to serve a minimum of 18 years after a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court in November. The court heard during a two-week trial how Mupolo, of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, Sheffield, had denied murdering Macaulay Byrne following an alleged ‘fight’ involving Mupolo and Mr Byrne outside the Gypsy Queen pub, in Beighton, on Boxing Day, 2021. But a jury found Mupolo guilty of murder after they heard that Mr Byrne had suffered four stab wounds, with two of them proving fatal, as he staggered back into the pub and bled out profusely behind the bar.

Photo: SYP