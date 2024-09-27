Sheffield crime: Images of 5 men released after disorder in Hillsborough following April football match

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Sep 2024, 17:50 BST
Images released following disorder on Leppings Lane
Images released following disorder on Leppings Lane | SYP
CCTV images have been released following disorder in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield.

It is reported that a disorder took place between a group of men on Leppings Lane at 5pm on Saturday, April 13.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have conducted extensive enquiries, including a trawl through CCTV, and are now releasing the following images.

“It is believed that these men may hold vital information that could help with their investigation.”

Images released following disorder on Leppings Lane
Images released following disorder on Leppings Lane | SYP

The incident took place near Hillsborough Stadium where Sheffield Wednesday played Stoke City that afternoon.

If you have any information, you call report it to police by calling 101 or through their website.

Please quote investigation number 14/111084/24 when you get in touch.

