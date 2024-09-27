Images released following disorder on Leppings Lane | SYP

CCTV images have been released following disorder in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield.

It is reported that a disorder took place between a group of men on Leppings Lane at 5pm on Saturday, April 13.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have conducted extensive enquiries, including a trawl through CCTV, and are now releasing the following images.

“It is believed that these men may hold vital information that could help with their investigation.”

The incident took place near Hillsborough Stadium where Sheffield Wednesday played Stoke City that afternoon.

If you have any information, you call report it to police by calling 101 or through their website.

Please quote investigation number 14/111084/24 when you get in touch.