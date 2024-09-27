Sheffield crime: Images of 5 men released after disorder in Hillsborough following April football match
It is reported that a disorder took place between a group of men on Leppings Lane at 5pm on Saturday, April 13.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have conducted extensive enquiries, including a trawl through CCTV, and are now releasing the following images.
“It is believed that these men may hold vital information that could help with their investigation.”
The incident took place near Hillsborough Stadium where Sheffield Wednesday played Stoke City that afternoon.
If you have any information, you call report it to police by calling 101 or through their website.