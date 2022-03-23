There were 3152 reported burglaries last year – the equivalent of about 8 a day.

This was slightly more than in 2020 (3036 incidents) but considerably less than in 2019 (4281 incidents).

The figures were obtained using the Freedom of Information Act.

South Yorkshire Police officers have vowed to crack down on burglary in hotspot areas across the city through targeted operations and neighbourhood policing.

You can see below the areas of the city that have had the highest number of break-ins in 2021, according to the figures.

1. Richmond 185 burglaries were reported in 2021.

2. Southey 178 incidents.

3. Burngreave 174 incidents.

4. Walkley 163 incidents.