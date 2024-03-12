Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield burglar who smashed his way into a man’s home in search of items to steal has been jailed for four years.

Nicholas England, aged 45, of Beighton Road, smashed the victim’s bedroom window and climbed in before ordering him to hand over money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then searched the man’s living room, pocketing cash and packets of cigarettes, before fleeing the scene.

Investigating officer Ellie Davies said: "England had already scoped out the house during a visit earlier that day and after being told to leave by the victim, he returned just a few hours later to raid his home.

Nicholas England

“His victim was terrified as England trawled through his home looking for items to steal. I am pleased a lengthy custodial sentence has been given.”

England, who has previous convictions for burglary, was identified through a key witness and arrested the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later charged with burglary and pleaded not guilty before being placed on remand until his trial.

He was found guilty following a three-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

England was jailed for four years at the same court on Friday (March 8), with a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and attending his address.