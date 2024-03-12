Sheffield crime: Burglar whose victim watched “helplessly” as he raided his home jailed for four years
A Sheffield burglar who smashed his way into a man’s home in search of items to steal has been jailed for four years.
Nicholas England, aged 45, of Beighton Road, smashed the victim’s bedroom window and climbed in before ordering him to hand over money.
He then searched the man’s living room, pocketing cash and packets of cigarettes, before fleeing the scene.
Investigating officer Ellie Davies said: "England had already scoped out the house during a visit earlier that day and after being told to leave by the victim, he returned just a few hours later to raid his home.
“His victim was terrified as England trawled through his home looking for items to steal. I am pleased a lengthy custodial sentence has been given.”
England, who has previous convictions for burglary, was identified through a key witness and arrested the same day.
He was later charged with burglary and pleaded not guilty before being placed on remand until his trial.
He was found guilty following a three-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
England was jailed for four years at the same court on Friday (March 8), with a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and attending his address.