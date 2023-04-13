Sheffield crime: Boy, 17, charged with string of burglaries and assaulting a police officer
A teenage boy has appeared in court accused of carrying out a string of burglaries and assaulting a police officer.
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:31 BST
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with six counts of burglary and one count each of handling stolen goods, conspiracy to burgle, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency services worker.
The charges relate to burglaries which were reportedly committed across Sheffield and Rotherham, and to the handling of BMW which is believed to have been stolen in Sheffield.