Sheffield crime: Bearded man wanted in connection with burglary at Saw Grinders Union bar
Alcohol and food were stolen
This bearded man is wanted in connection with a break-in at a popular cafe bar in Sheffield.
It is reported that a man broke into Saw Grinders Union, a cafe bar at Globe Works, on Penistone Road and stole alcohol and food.
Police believe he forced entry through a window. Now they have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.
Pass on information by calling 101 or via https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting incident number 342 of February 24 2024.