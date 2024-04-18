Sheffield crime: Bearded man wanted in connection with burglary at Saw Grinders Union bar

Alcohol and food were stolen
By David Walsh
Published 18th Apr 2024, 07:08 BST
This bearded man is wanted in connection with a break-in at a popular cafe bar in Sheffield.

It is reported that a man broke into Saw Grinders Union, a cafe bar at Globe Works, on Penistone Road and stole alcohol and food.

Do you know this bearded man? Police release picture after break-in at Saw Grinders Union bar in Sheffield.
Police believe he forced entry through a window. Now they have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

Pass on information by calling 101 or via https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting incident number 342 of February 24 2024.

