The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the nine worst streets in the city for robbery reports in April 2025.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police ’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Under the Theft Act 1968, robbery is defined as 'theft with force, or with the threat of force, meaning that those who carry out robberies or attempted robberies threaten, or inflict, violence upon against those they intend to steal from'.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

On or near Smeaton Street, Sharrow: 3 reports of robbery The joint-highest number of reports of robbery in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smeaton Street, Sharrow, with 3

On or near Ravenscroft Oval, Richmond: 3 reports of robbery The joint-highest number of reports of robbery in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Ravenscroft Oval, Richmond, with 3