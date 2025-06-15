Sheffield crime 2025: These nine streets are amongst the worst for robberies in city, figures show

The nine worst streets in Sheffield for reported robberies have been revealed, through the release of new police data.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the nine worst streets in the city for robbery reports in April 2025.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Under the Theft Act 1968, robbery is defined as 'theft with force, or with the threat of force, meaning that those who carry out robberies or attempted robberies threaten, or inflict, violence upon against those they intend to steal from'.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The hardest-hit streets have been revealed

1. Hardest-hit streets

The hardest-hit streets have been revealed | Google/Adobe

2. On or near Smeaton Street, Sharrow: 3 reports of robbery

3. On or near Ravenscroft Oval, Richmond: 3 reports of robbery

4. On or near Alma Street, Kelham Island: 3 reports of robbery

