Sheffield crime 2025: The seven streets where your vehicle is most at risk of being targeted in city

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 05:30 BST

The seven streets pictured here are amongst the worse in Sheffield for vehicle crime.

New figures from England are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in May 2025.

The figures are based on reports made in Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The hardest-hit streets have been revealed

1. The hardest-hit streets have been revealed

The hardest-hit streets have been revealed | Google

Photo Sales
The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Victoria Station Road, Victoria Quays, with 5

2. On or near Victoria Station Road, Victoria Quays: 5 reports of vehicle crime

The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Victoria Station Road, Victoria Quays, with 5 | Google

Photo Sales
The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hereford Street, Sheffield city centre, with 5

3. On or near Hereford Street, Sheffield city centre: 5 reports of vehicle crime

The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hereford Street, Sheffield city centre, with 5 | Google

Photo Sales
The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hereford Street, Sheffield city centre, with 3

4. On or near Stock Road, Manor Park: 3 reports of vehicle crime

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hereford Street, Sheffield city centre, with 3 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice