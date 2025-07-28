New figures from England are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in May 2025.

The figures are based on reports made in Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

On or near Victoria Station Road, Victoria Quays: 5 reports of vehicle crime The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Victoria Station Road, Victoria Quays, with 5

On or near Hereford Street, Sheffield city centre: 5 reports of vehicle crime The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hereford Street, Sheffield city centre, with 5