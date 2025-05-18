The figures are based on the number of reports of offences made to the police.

The most recent police data for March 2025 shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of crime reports were made.

The crime figures obtained from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

The Crime and Disorder Act (1998) definition of anti-social behaviour (ASB) states: "Acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of the same household as (the defendant)."

According to South Yorkshire Police , anti-social behaviour (ASB) to report to the force may include: begging; the buying or selling of drugs in public; street drinking; off-road motorbikes; hate crime-related vandalism and graffiti; fireworks misuse; threatening/violent ; fly tipping (if it is happening now); prostitution and indecent behaviour and suspicious vehicles.

If the ASB problem you are experiencing is included in the list above, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Call 999 in an emergency.

1 . The worst streets for reports of anti-social behaviour have been revealed The worst streets for reports of anti-social behaviour have been revealed | Adobe/Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near St Stephen's Walk, Netherthorpe: 7 reports of anti-social behaviour The highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St Stephen's Walk, Netherthorpe, with 7 | Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near St Stephen's Walk, Netherthorpe: 6 reports of anti-social behaviour The joint second-highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in March 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St Stephen's Walk, Netherthorpe, with 6 | Google Photo Sales