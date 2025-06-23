Sheffield crime 2025: 10 streets where you are most likely to be targeted by arsonists & vandals in city

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

The 10 worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson have been revealed.

The Police.uk– the national website for policing in

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The streets highlighted her are the worst in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson

1. The streets highlighted her are the worst in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson

The streets highlighted her are the worst in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson | Google

Photo Sales
The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Bents Road, Bents Green, with 6

2. On or near Bents Road, Bents Green: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in April 2025

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Bents Road, Bents Green, with 6 | Google

Photo Sales
The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Errington Crescent, Arbourthorne, with 5

3. On or near Errington Crescent, Arbourthorne: 5 reports of criminal damage and arson in April 2025

The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Errington Crescent, Arbourthorne, with 5 | Google

Photo Sales
The joint third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Winn Grove, Middlewood, with 3

4. On or near Winn Grove, Middlewood: 3 reports of criminal damage and arson in April 2025

The joint third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Winn Grove, Middlewood, with 3 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceEnglandNorth West
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice