The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
In an emergency, please call 999.
The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Bents Road, Bents Green, with 6 | Google
The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Errington Crescent, Arbourthorne, with 5 | Google
The joint third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Winn Grove, Middlewood, with 3 | Google